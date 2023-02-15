Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Eleanor Byrnes Oakley

Eleanor (“El,” “Elmo,”) Byrnes Oakley, age 87, of Shelter Island, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family and friends on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023.

She was predeceased by her husband John “Jack” Oakley and a stepson, Kevin Oakley. El is survived by her nine children: Kevin (Melody) Byrnes of Venice, Fla., Brian (Kathy) Byrnes of Amagansett, N.Y., David (Quinn) Byrnes of Alexandria, Va, Christopher (Vero) Byrnes of Stamford, Conn, Judith (Buddy) Hollingsworth of Salemburg, N.C., Marguerite (Chuck) Kitz of Mattituck, Mia Byrnes of Griswold, Conn., Brian Oakley of Port Jefferson, and Alicia (Rich) Dante of St. James, N.Y.

El also leaves behind a very special relationship with Erick (Gleny) Avendano and their three children.

Elmo loved — very much — each and every one of her 16 grandchildren: Kevin, Matt and Mike Byrnes, Amanda Burnett and Emma Gillcrist, Connor and Finn Byrnes, Jack and Hayden Kitz, Charlie and Alice Byrnes, Molly, Owen and Luke Byrnes, Jessica Dante and Abby Russell. Elmo also adored her eight great-grandchildren.

Eleanor’s close relationships with her many, close friends will be sorely missed. There are so many, it is difficult to name them all. A very grateful “thank you” to her dear friend, Gerry Siller, who stopped by her house everyday, morning and evening, to faithfully check in with her.

Friends may call on Friday, Feb. 17 from 2 to 7 p.m. at The Shelter Island Funeral Home, 23 West Neck Road.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, Feb. 18 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to C.A.S.T, PO Box 1566, Southold, NY 11971. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home

A memorial will be planned to take place sometime in the spring.