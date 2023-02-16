Daily Update: Young piano virtuoso to perform on Shelter Island, Weekend events calendar
Here are the headlines for Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Piano recital by young virtuoso opens Friends of Music season on Sunday
Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
New effort by Cornell Cooperative Extension fights for bay scallops’ survival
Girls Basketball: Porters off to county finals after defeating Tuckers
After a wild chase, Southold police arrest Holtsville man for Greenport carjacking with a child in the vehicle
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Wrongful death lawsuit filed by estates of Second Street fire victims
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the weekend of Feb. 16
Transport yourself to the Amalfi Coast at Greenport’s newest boutique: Salt + Sea
SOUTHFORKER
What to do in the Hamptons Presidents’ Day Weekend
WEATHER
It will be cloudy today with a high temperature near 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is likely after 1 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 46.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
