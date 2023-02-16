Daily Update: Young piano virtuoso to perform on Shelter Island, Weekend events calendar

Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner (Credit:Chris McGuire Photography)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Piano recital by young virtuoso opens Friends of Music season on Sunday

Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

New effort by Cornell Cooperative Extension fights for bay scallops’ survival

Girls Basketball: Porters off to county finals after defeating Tuckers

After a wild chase, Southold police arrest Holtsville man for Greenport carjacking with a child in the vehicle

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Wrongful death lawsuit filed by estates of Second Street fire victims

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the weekend of Feb. 16

Transport yourself to the Amalfi Coast at Greenport’s newest boutique: Salt + Sea

SOUTHFORKER

What to do in the Hamptons Presidents’ Day Weekend

WEATHER

It will be cloudy today with a high temperature near 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is likely after 1 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 46.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

