Shelter Island Little League sign-ups are open: Coaches, volunteers needed

Registration is now open for Little League on the Island. Register using the link below by Feb. 20:

https://leagues.bluesombrero.com/northforklittleleague

Thanks to fundraising and sponsorship, please be sure to use the discount codes below for discounted registration.

Families will be asked to participate in annual fundraising activities to keep the Little League accessible to all Island families.

First Child $75 (use code 24174)

Two or more children $125 (use code 39476)

Guidance on registration:

T-Ball (Boys & Girls Combined) Pre-K, K, 1

C-Ball (Boys & Girls Combined) Grades 2, 3

Minors (Boys Baseball, Girls Softball) Grades 3 & 4

Majors (Boys Baseball, Girls Softball) Grades 5 & 6

Coaches & Volunteers are needed — Register on the site.

Please send questions to Amanda Katta at 516-840-0450 or [email protected]