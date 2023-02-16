Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Carol W. Berger

Carol Winfield Berger, 94, of Kew Gardens, Queens, and Shelter Island, N.Y. died Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2023 at her home in Kew Gardens.

Survived by Murray H. Berger, her husband of 69 years, her children,Madeline and James, two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild, Carol will be remembered for her tireless volunteer work, strong partnership with Murray, and being a supportive friend.

A passionate fighter through the years for many local projects, Carol was instrumental in the building of the P.S. 99 Annex and development of The Leah Weinberg Early Development Center, the vest pocket park on Austin Street and the Kew Gardens Community Center.

Her work included leading public school parents associations throughout her children’s schooling, serving as executive secretary of the Kew Gardens Civic Association for decades and running for the N.Y. State Senate in 1978.

On Shelter Island, where she spent much of her time since 1969, she was active with the Shelter Island Historical Society Documents Committee and helped to launch its “One Day in History.”

Born in Newark, N.J. Carol lived in Miami, Fla., St. Louis, Mo., and New York City. She was a loyal alum of Washington University in St. Louis.

Carol was predeceased by her brothers Armand and Rodney Winfield.

She had a career in publishing, and particularly enjoyed summers on Shelter Island and spending time on the beach with family and friends.

Carol felt she had led a good and interesting life, one that was highlighted in the book “Once Upon A Time in Kew Gardens” and the New York Times March 1, 2012 story, “A Whole-Hearted Hands-On Life.”

Carol will be buried on Shelter Island. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Friends of the Shelter Island Public Library, 37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island, NY 11964, or to ps99Parents.org. The Shelter Island Funeral Home is serving the family.