Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers: Feb. 16, 2023

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Dec. 9-16, 2022.

SHELTER ISLAND HEIGHTS (11965)

• George & Elizabeth White to County of Suffolk, Artists Lane (700-22-2-5.012) (R) $2,500,000

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Carmela Starace Trust to Mitchell & Dawn Eskew, 110 Colonial Drive (600-67-3-35) (R) $700,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11901)

• Davor & Kelly Milevoj to Nina Brodsky, 54 Linda Lane West (600-16-1-19.003) (R) $987,000

• Beth & Stephen Springston to John Gordon, 10 Harper Road (600-38-3-31) (R) $652,000

• Jasmina Shane to Douglas Toledo, 107 Fox Hill Drive (600-11.01-1-7) (R) $540,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Estate of Marsha Mickoliger to Robert Pasch, 3107 Bluffs Drive South (600-11.02-1-159) (R) $480,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Robin Gibbs & Jeffrey Miloski to RDI LLC, 451 Edwards Avenue (600-117-1-5.001) (R) $1,642,000

• Lori DiNizio to Manuel Lozado, 37 Wildwood Drive (600-97-1-31) (R) $455,000

• Robin Gibbs & Jeffrey Miloski to RDI LLC, Edwards Avenue (600-117-1-5.002) (V) $250,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Richard & Siobhan Hans to Peter O’Neill & Lynne Sawyer, 2125 Pine Tree Road (1000-98-1-13) (R) $2,200,000

• Gregory & Laura Mott to Alexander Rowley & Frances Fuoco, 240 Silver Colt Road (1000-95-4-18.038) (R) $730,000

• Erik & Tracy Voigt to NoFo NDS LLC, 12600 New Suffolk Avenue (1000-116-6-13) (R) $7,250,000

• New Suffolk Properties LLC to West Creek Marina LLC, 3350 West Creek Avenue (1000-110-1-12) (C) $3,234,000

• Christopher & Jana Feeney to Lucy Wohltman, 4955 Moores Lane (1000-116-2-3) (R) $1,550,000

• Virginia Asip Trust to Richard Sachs, 8255 Bridge Lane (1000-84.10-1-4.006) (R) $999,999

EAST MARION (11939)

• Manfred & Kathy Fuchs to George & Fotini Dourmas, 1070 Willow Drive (1000-22-5-15) (R) $825,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Estate of Sara Evans to PNC Bank, 137 Pheasant Drive (1000-5-2-3) (R) $295,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Bridget & Eric Elkin to Christopher & Lauren Isaacs, 148 Bay Avenue (1001-5-2-15) (R) $1,375,000

• Timothy J Mazzaferro to 180 Kerwin Blvd LLC, 180 Kerwin Blvd (1000-53-2-23) (R) $725,000

• Stelios Tatsis to Wyandanch Real Estate Corp, 950 Tasker Lane (1000-33-4-37) (V) $525,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Kamila & Vitali Sajkowski to Christopher & Stavroula Ioannides, 107 Eileen Circle (600-47-3-1.005) (V) $299,000

• Joseph Janis & Darrell Janis to Viktor Gachynsky & Alexandra Gachynska, 1519 Main Road (600-68-4-59.003) (V) $340,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Clare Cammarano to Benjamin Bouveng, 3600 Route 25 (1000-125-3-9) (R) $200,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Garrett & Margaret DeGraff to Adam Glick & Joshua Solon, 4155 Aldrich Lane Extension (1000-112-1-11) (R) $2,400,000

• Oasis at Mattituck Corporation to Maya Peleg, 2900 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-59) (R) $1,725,000

• Oasis at Mattituck Corporation to Carl Schiff, 3125 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-68) (R) $1,690,000

• Lascelle Family Trust to Nikelle & Frances Biszantz & Nicholas Vercollone, 555 East Legion Avenue (1000-122-3-29) (R) $953,600

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• 981 Northville Turnpike LLC to 622 Church Lane LLC, 981 Northville Turnpike (600-84-4-24) (R) $520,000

• Kelly Family Trust to Cognoscente Holdings LLC, 26 Pulaski Street (600-126-2-12) (R) $325,000

• Catherine Curcio to Benigno Isaias & Jorge Perez, 264 Arrowhead Avenue (600-64-2-7.020) (R) $540,000

• JRE & C LLC to Sinchi Dreams Realty Inc, 727 Mill Road (600-81-1-7) (R) $375,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Dorothy Murray to David & Shirley Grill, 1180 Corey Creek Lane (1000-78-4-16) (R) $1,250,000

• Karen Quinones to Michael Rodd, 900 Yennecott Drive (1000-55-6-7) (R) $799,000

• Mark Lazarovic to 31 East Properties LLC & SHA Property Holdings LLC, 65 Grove Road (1000-135-3-23) (R) $685,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Ellen & Peter Zorn to John & Corey Fischer, 5 Oakmont Court (600-96-1-13.053) (R) $1,225,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)