Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Feb. 18, 2023

(Reporter file photo)

Simply perfect

To the Editor:

For those of us who attended the services for Chris Lewis at the Presbyterian Church this past Saturday, it was simply perfect.

It was a wonderful tribute for an amazing lady who was not only a devoted family member and friend to so many, but who exemplified the importance of community service. Chris loved her community and her decades of devoted service went a long way to improving life for both the young and old.

For those who spoke, your words and stories were something that really hit home. During the service, there was “A Time of Remembrance/Readings,” from Kathy and Terry Brockband, Elizabeth McKee, Jayne Vozeolas, and Ken Lewis, Jr. who simply captured the true essence of Chris Lewis and truly was a “Celebration of Her Life.”

Serving with Chris Lewis was not only a privilege, but it was an example of what all Town Board members should strive to be.

Chris, thank you for being a role model for so many Islanders. And may you rest in peace.

JIM COLLIGAN, Councilman, Town of Shelter Island

An enduring Shelter Island

To the Editor:

These past two years have brought significant investment and change on the Rock. We’ve been through these cycles here before, but this feels different — maybe I’m just older — but maybe we’ve reached a pivot point after under-investment where Shelter Island isn’t below the radar anymore. Maybe it should serve as a wake-up call.

As we approach a new election cycle and drafting of critical chapters of the Comprehensive Plan is underway, I’m highly concerned that we aren’t setting an aggressive, specific and tangible conservation agenda. We risk jeopardizing the long-term sustainability of this island if we don’t act with a greater sense of urgency in the short-term.

It seems to me there are numerous measures we could be taking to lift the bar higher and set a more urgent tone. Indeed, we may need to pass local regulations to add protections and change behaviors, and we may need more Town personnel for execution.

Some tangible steps that come quickly to mind are: septic maintenance requirements and upgrade triggers; aggressive enforcement related to abusive water uses such as systematic irrigation; and protections for vegetation to maximize aquifer absorption and reduce runoff.

There are numerous examples of more stringent regulation in similarly constrained communities to protect natural resources. We just don’t seem willing to get tough by putting in place a foundation of conservation-minded protections.

Let’s demand that Town Board candidates and the Comprehensive Plan articulate and commit to meaningful and actionable steps to protect our resources. I know, I know — nobody likes to be told what they can do on their land — and some fear big government, but that’s just noise if you truly love this island and want it to endure.

SEAN DAVY, Shelter Island

Let’s think about it

To the Editor:

It has been quite a couple of weeks on our island, losing so many, all of whom have set a wonderful example of community service.

And it seems there has just been a kind of “spin around” with the housing business, now back to the old Highway Department property. Weren’t there some issues there?

Then, an issue is how these affordable housing units will be designated. They must follow federal guidelines, right? Is this getting more and more complex?

And the proposed Center septic system — with my sharpened pencil it seems I/A systems at each Center property would cost so much less. Can you imagine digging up Route 114 to Manwaring Road?

Let’s please give this some thought.

GEORGIANA KETCHAM, Shelter Island