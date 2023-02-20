Daily Update: $2M grant could boost affordable rentals, Thiele introduces legislation to protect burial sites

Shane Weeks, of the Shinnecock Nation, during a ceremony in 2021 at the Afro-Indigenous Burial Ground at Sylvester Manor. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Here are the headlines for Presidents’ Day, Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Unmarked graves bill reintroduced: Gov. Hochul vetoed legislation in 2022

$2 million grant could ready accessory dwelling units for rentals: Island could see multiple units within two years

Shelter Island Justice Court, Feb. 20, 2023

Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Feb. 18, 2023

Town discusses legislation to remove roadside obstructions

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

As local fire departments bolster recruitment efforts, training requirements and housing remain biggest obstacles

Updated: Four dead in Friday night head-on collision in East Marion are identified

Editorial: Small groups, individuals can reap great change

At Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, hospital food gets top chef treatment

Southold Blotter: Man arrested for DWI had five open cans of beer in his car

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Joann and Patrick Waski to serve as grand marshals for Jamesport’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Riverhead track star nominated for national scholarship

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: A walk through New Suffolk

The List: Kick start your day with these juices and smoothies

What’s for sale: Out of the ordinary homes on the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

The accidental oysterman: Bert Waife’s Eel Town Oysters

Southforker Stories: At 55, the Wharf Shop is still a kid at heart

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is likely after 2 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 35.

