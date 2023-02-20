Daily Update: $2M grant could boost affordable rentals, Thiele introduces legislation to protect burial sites
Unmarked graves bill reintroduced: Gov. Hochul vetoed legislation in 2022
$2 million grant could ready accessory dwelling units for rentals: Island could see multiple units within two years
Shelter Island Justice Court, Feb. 20, 2023
Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Feb. 18, 2023
Town discusses legislation to remove roadside obstructions
As local fire departments bolster recruitment efforts, training requirements and housing remain biggest obstacles
Updated: Four dead in Friday night head-on collision in East Marion are identified
Editorial: Small groups, individuals can reap great change
At Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, hospital food gets top chef treatment
Southold Blotter: Man arrested for DWI had five open cans of beer in his car
Joann and Patrick Waski to serve as grand marshals for Jamesport’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Riverhead track star nominated for national scholarship
One Minute on the North Fork: A walk through New Suffolk
The List: Kick start your day with these juices and smoothies
What’s for sale: Out of the ordinary homes on the North Fork
The accidental oysterman: Bert Waife’s Eel Town Oysters
Southforker Stories: At 55, the Wharf Shop is still a kid at heart
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 51 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is likely after 2 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 35.
