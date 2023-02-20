Shelter Island Police Department blotter, Feb. 20, 2023

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

James C. McLoughlin, Bridgehampton, was driving on Grand Avenue on Feb. 13 when he was stopped by police for operating a vehicle while using a portable electronic device.

On Feb. 15, Wilson G. Lligui, East Hampton, was given a summons for speeding on North Cartwright Road — 50 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone.

Police conducted 13 distracted driving, radar enforcement and traffic stops on Feb. 13 through 16 in the Center, Cartwright and the Heights, resulting in seven warnings and two tickets.

OTHER REPORTS

Police received a complaint about a neighbor’s dog that was reported at large near the Klenawicus airfield on Feb. 13. A report was filed.

On that day, a Longview caller requested police assistance in advising a worker not to return for any further work. The person’s final pay check was retrieved by police without incident.

Police responded to a financial crime investigation on the 13th. A purse was found with personal items inside a shopping cart at the IGA; an officer returned it.

A bird, not identified, was said to be “in distress” in the Center on Feb. 14. The bird was relocated to a safer area by the animal control officer.

Nuisance deer hunting was announced in Menantic on Feb. 14. That day, a police department vehicle was being driven west on Manwaring Road when a deer ran onto the roadway and hit the front of the car. A subsequent report indicated that damage to the passenger-side front bumper was less than $1,000 — a minor accident.

A truck was reported blocking a road in Silver Beach on Feb. 15. A driver’s education instructor for the Shelter Island School requested a traffic stop in the Center as part of his course. An officer responded and provided feedback.

Also on the 15th, an officer responded to a security camera showing a person walking around at Menantic property with a flashlight. All the doors were secure and there were no signs of anyone with a flashlight.

On Feb. 16, a fire alarm was set off by smoke in the basement of a Heights residence. The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) was on the scene and was told that a worker was soldering in the basement near the smoke alarm. A second smoke alarm was activated in Shorewood on the 16th. The SIFD answered the call and determined the alarm was false.

AIDED CASES

A Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services team transported one person on Feb. 15 to Eastern Long Island Hospital.