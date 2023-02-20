ZBA won’t act on wetlands permit: Hearing closed on Nostrand Parkway property

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

On Feb. 15, the Zoning Board of Appeals, closed the hearing on a controversial application affecting a property in a Near Shore & Peninsula Overlay District.

The ZBA noted that comments in writing will be accepted by March 8 in advance of the ZBA’s March 15 work session.

There’s no indication how the ZBA will respond to the application from Blair and John Borthwick, who want to make changes to their property at 71B Nostrand Parkway that would require several area variances to accommodate a larger pool, a replacement pool house with sleeping quarters and an added patio.

The main critic of the application, neighbor Dr. Alexander Doman, has been arguing that the application for area variances should be denied.

Following comments made at a Dec. 14 public hearing, Matt Sherman of Sherman Engineering & Consulting, revised the proposal to lessen several of the requested variances. But he said moving the placement of the structures would raise issues for required distance between a nitrogen-reducing I/A septic system to be installed, and a well providing potable water to the property.

The Borthwicks are also seeking a variance to locate the proposed structures that would intrude into the Near Shore and Peninsular Overlay shoreline vegetative buffer.

Dr. Doman believes the setback variances are too great on a lot that is only slightly more than a half acre.

One major issue — intrusion into the vegetative buffer required in the Near Shore and Peninsula Overlay District — is a bone of contention. Dr. Doman has argued the ZBA has an obligation to maintain a 120-foot buffer or require a wetlands permit if there is to be an intrusion.

Prior to reopening the public hearing ZBA members discussed the call for action on a wetlands permit.

With one member, Lynne Colligan, absent, the others unanimously agreed it was not their job to act on wetlands permits, with William Johnston III noting that he’s been a ZBA member for 19 years and has never been called on to act on a wetlands permit.

Town Attorney Stephen Kiely said that under the current code, the Conservation Advisory Council reviews those applications and makes a recommendation for approval or disapproval by the Town Board. To ask the ZBA to act on a wetlands permit could create a conflict, Mr. Kiely said.

Dr. Doman said the building inspector was ordering the ZBA to act on a wetlands permit. But Senior Building Inspector Reed Karen, in his refusal for a building permit, didn’t direct the ZBA to make a decision on a wetlands permit. He said the Town Clerk should get the application for a wetlands permit and send it to the appropriate decision makers.

ZBA Chairman Phil DiOrio said the ruling on that question will be reported in the decision to approve or deny the application. But in any case, even if the ZBA decides the situation was self-created, it does not prohibit approval of the requests.

Ram Island resident Pam Demarest said she was concerned that the septic requirements couldn’t be met on the lot and saw setback requirement represented “a major increase.”

The test ZBA members must use to assess area variance applications is as follows:

• Whether an undesirable change will be produced in the character of the neighborhood, or would be a detriment to nearby properties by the granting an area variance.

• Whether the benefit sought by the applicant can be achieved by some method that would be feasible for the applicant to pursue without a variance.

• Whether the requested area variance is substantial.

• Whether the proposed variance will have an adverse effect or impact on the physical or environmental conditions in the neighborhood or district.

• Whether an alleged difficulty is self-created. To approve a request for area variances, the ZBA doesn’t have to find in favor of the applicant on every one of the questions.

But the ZBA must address each factor, and could decide to approve a lesser variance than requested, or that an alternative plan is available to the applicant that would not require a variance.