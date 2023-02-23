Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Feb. 23, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for Zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting & Crochet Club: Monday, 5:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., Community Center. silibrary.org

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive Zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King, Thursdays 1:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24

Tween T-Shirt Press (Ages 10+), 3 p.m. Design your own T-Shirt: multiple sizes will be available. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Paper Roll Trees (Ages 2-5), 11:30 a.m. Everything will be prepped so you can focus on decorating your adorable tree. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28 – SATURDAY, MARCH 4

Paper Plate Snails Take-and-Make (Ages 2-5) Pick up this kit, perfect for a rainy day or when you need quiet creativity. Visit silibrary.org to register.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Shakespeare in Community – Richard III, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) Jealous and crippled, Richard of Gloucester wants to be King of England and uses manipulation and deceit to achieve his goal. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Barbara Pym Book Club: Jane and Prudence, 2 p.m. (Zoom) Jane and Prudence have been friends since their days at Oxford but have come to live very different lives in this story of manners. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SUNDAY, MARCH 5

Reflections on Inspiration, 4 p.m., featuring Reflections Artistic Director Bruce Wolosoff performing the music from his new solo piano album Memento. The Church, Sag Harbor. Visit thechurchsagharbor.org to purchase tickets.

TOWN MEETINGS Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

WATER ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Monday, February 27, 2 to 3:30 p.m.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN

ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Monday, February 27, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Fire District Meeting

Monday, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m.

TOWN BOARD MEETING

Tuesday, February 28, 6 to 8 p.m.

DEER & TICK COMMITTEE

Wednesday, March 1, 10 to 11 a.m.