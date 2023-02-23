Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Feb. 23, 2023
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.
Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for Zoom link.
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Knitting & Crochet Club: Monday, 5:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Nia with Jeanne – Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., Community Center. silibrary.org
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.
Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive Zoom link.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting with Donna King, Thursdays 1:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]
Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24
Tween T-Shirt Press (Ages 10+), 3 p.m. Design your own T-Shirt: multiple sizes will be available. Visit silibrary.org to register.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25
Paper Roll Trees (Ages 2-5), 11:30 a.m. Everything will be prepped so you can focus on decorating your adorable tree. Visit silibrary.org to register.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 28 – SATURDAY, MARCH 4
Paper Plate Snails Take-and-Make (Ages 2-5) Pick up this kit, perfect for a rainy day or when you need quiet creativity. Visit silibrary.org to register.
PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25
Shakespeare in Community – Richard III, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) Jealous and crippled, Richard of Gloucester wants to be King of England and uses manipulation and deceit to achieve his goal. Visit silibrary.org to register.
Barbara Pym Book Club: Jane and Prudence, 2 p.m. (Zoom) Jane and Prudence have been friends since their days at Oxford but have come to live very different lives in this story of manners. Visit silibrary.org to register.
SUNDAY, MARCH 5
Reflections on Inspiration, 4 p.m., featuring Reflections Artistic Director Bruce Wolosoff performing the music from his new solo piano album Memento. The Church, Sag Harbor. Visit thechurchsagharbor.org to purchase tickets.
TOWN MEETINGS Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.
WATER ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Monday, February 27, 2 to 3:30 p.m.
COMPREHENSIVE PLAN
ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Monday, February 27, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Fire District Meeting
Monday, Feb. 27, 7:30 p.m.
TOWN BOARD MEETING
Tuesday, February 28, 6 to 8 p.m.
DEER & TICK COMMITTEE
Wednesday, March 1, 10 to 11 a.m.