Daily Update: The Island remembers Ukraine, Homicide case remains unsolved five years later

Natalie Sticesen in a traditional Ukrainian Woman’s headdress (vinok) with the national flower (the sunflower) and blue and yellow ribbons representing the flag. “We learned to make these wreaths as children with our grandmother. As a stand of solidarity, Ukraine people are hanging these wreaths on their doors and tying blue and yellow ribbons to trees.” (Courtesy photo)

The Island remembers Ukraine

Shelter Island homicide case still unsolved after five years

Suffolk Closeup: Race for county exec is on

Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Feb. 23, 2023

Home Front: After a year of war, local Ukrainians share their stories

Deadly East Marion crash sparks firefighter safety concerns over battery fires

Multiple candidates say they are not on Greenport’s election ballot; blame village official

Riverhead High School hosts annual Black History Month Celebration: Photos

Girls Basketball: Wildcats win, advance to county finals

The North Fork Breast Health Coalition spreads help, and hope

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of Feb. 24

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 33 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low will fall to just 16 tonight, though blustery winds will make the temperature feel more like 5 to 10.

