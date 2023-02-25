What is that? Feb. 25, 2023

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone 631-275-1859.

Roger McKeon was the first person to respond with a correct ID of last week’s photo (see right), emailing that it is the Wades Beach pavilion.

(Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Catherine Harper also emailed with the correct answer, and Ed Mullins was another early bird, phoning in his ID, adding that the pavilion is “beautiful, on a beautiful day.”

Mollie Numark also phoned to say the structure is “a wonderful addition to the Island.”

Phyllis Gates, Dutch Schroeder, Patrica Morris, Carole L. Bevan Fitts and Carleen Washington weighed in correctly on our Facebook page.

The ribbon was cut to open the pavilion in May 2018, attended by town officials and members of the community. Measuring 20 feet by 14 feet, it also includes a curving concrete pathway to the nearby bathhouse.

The facility allows the elderly and people with disabilities to have a day at the beach and join in family fun. It was a gift from the Shelter Island Lions Club Foundation, which footed the approximately $20,000 cost. Spearheading the project for the Lions Club was Don D’Amato.

Island architect Pamela Pospisil worked on the project pro bono.

The Highway Department donated all materials and labor to construct the foundation and the walkway.

In addition, the donated $5,000 for benches within the pavilion.