Daily Update: Islanders crochet blankets for seniors, The story of  Eel Town Oysters

Phyllis Power, left, and Stephanie Tybaert display the blankets they made for the Warm Up America 2023 Crochet Challenge.(Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Islanders craft blankets for patients: Volunteer efforts to help seniors

Island Profile: Bert Waife, Here, there, everywhere and finally home

Column: Community grief

Where in the world? Feb. 25, 2023

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport mayoral candidates to face off in first debate Tuesday; other forums set for trustees

At environmental forum, officials discuss host of issues including waste management, housing needs

Renowned guitarist Mike Dawes dazzles at The Suffolk

Southold Blotter: Greenport man reports identity theft, Park district reports bench stolen

Editorial: The electric car fire that cost four lives is a warning

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Girls basketball: Wildcats are county champs!

Blotters: Pair from the Bronx caught driving stolen car in Calverton, Florida man charged with menacing a police officer

NORTHFORKER

The best thing I ate this month: Gorgonzola gnocchi from Insatiable Eats

In good care: How Peconic Bay Medical Center is expanding women’s health care on the East End

One Minute on the North Fork: Coffee break at North Fork Moto

What’s for sale: Newly constructed homes in Mattituck

SOUTHFORKER

At the 2023 Love Bites, Hamptons chefs cook for a cure

Bound together! Local bookstores ain’t scared of a new B&N coming to town

Southforker Stories: Art is life for SAC exec director Christina Mossaides Strassfield

Start your engines at Hampton Car Club

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Snow showers are possible this evening with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation possible, the NWS said. A mix of rain and snow will continue to fall into Tuesday morning.

