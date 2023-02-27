Daily Update: Islanders crochet blankets for seniors, The story of Eel Town Oysters
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Islanders craft blankets for patients: Volunteer efforts to help seniors
Island Profile: Bert Waife, Here, there, everywhere and finally home
Where in the world? Feb. 25, 2023
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport mayoral candidates to face off in first debate Tuesday; other forums set for trustees
At environmental forum, officials discuss host of issues including waste management, housing needs
Renowned guitarist Mike Dawes dazzles at The Suffolk
Southold Blotter: Greenport man reports identity theft, Park district reports bench stolen
Editorial: The electric car fire that cost four lives is a warning
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Girls basketball: Wildcats are county champs!
Blotters: Pair from the Bronx caught driving stolen car in Calverton, Florida man charged with menacing a police officer
NORTHFORKER
The best thing I ate this month: Gorgonzola gnocchi from Insatiable Eats
In good care: How Peconic Bay Medical Center is expanding women’s health care on the East End
One Minute on the North Fork: Coffee break at North Fork Moto
What’s for sale: Newly constructed homes in Mattituck
SOUTHFORKER
At the 2023 Love Bites, Hamptons chefs cook for a cure
Bound together! Local bookstores ain’t scared of a new B&N coming to town
Southforker Stories: Art is life for SAC exec director Christina Mossaides Strassfield
Start your engines at Hampton Car Club
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Snow showers are possible this evening with 1 to 3 inches of accumulation possible, the NWS said. A mix of rain and snow will continue to fall into Tuesday morning.
