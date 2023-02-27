Delayed opening Tuesday for Shelter Island School

(Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

School Superintendent Brian Doelger, Ed.D., announced Monday evening that school will have a delayed opening for Tuesday, Feb. 28.



Because of weather reports of snow and sleet, school will open at 10 a.m.

“Drop-offs will begin at 9:45 a.m.,” Mr. Doelger said. “The delay will allow our staff to safely drive when the roads have thawed out and also gives the maintenance crew some time for additional salting and shoveling prior to student and staff arrival.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) is forecasting snow beginning sometime after 8 p.m. Monday, mixing with sleet in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

The NWS is predicting snow and sleet accumulation of 3 to 5 inches for Shelter Island. After 8 a.m. Tuesday, it will turn to all rain.



Monday night, the NWS is calling for a low temperature of 33 degrees, but an east wind at 11 to 16 mph will make it feel more like 20 to 25 degrees.



The high temperature tomorrow will be 42 degrees, but the wind will bring wind chill values between 25 to 35 degrees.