Siller, Gooding to face off in Democratic primary for supervisor: Dickson, Waife chosen as candidates for Town Board

Two top Democrats, incumbent Supervisor Gerry Siller and Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board Chairman Gordon Gooding, will be vying for their party’s nomination for supervisor in a primary election on June 27.

Mr. Siller will seek a third successive term and if elected, would be serving a fifth term in that office.

The Democratic Committee has nominated former councilman Albert Dickson and bayman Bert Waife to run for Town Board seats that are open due to decisions by Mr. Colligan and Councilwoman BJ Ianfolla not to seek another term.

As expected, the Democrats are cross endorsing with the Island GOP Ken Lewis Jr. for highway superintendent, replacing Brian Sherman, who announced his intent to retire at the end of the year. The two parties are also endorsing incumbent Receiver of Taxes Annmarie Seddio.

As for the run for Town Clerk, Island Democratic Chair Heather Reylek said, “We are not endorsing anyone for the Town Clerk position.”