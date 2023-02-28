Daily Update: Candidates emerge for county legislature seat, Casting call for new Island musical

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Candidates for County Legislature selected: 1st District now includes Shelter Island

Casting call for new Island musical: Historical Society show set for this summer

Siller, Gooding to face off in Democratic primary for supervisor: Dickson, Waife chosen as candidates for Town Board

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Citing ‘problems caused by confusing instructions,’ League of Women Voters withdraws from Greenport debates

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Wrestling: Shoreham-Wading River 8th grader places second in state championships

NORTHFORKER

10 things to on the North Fork this March

North Fork Dream Home: Sanctuary on Shelter Island

WEATHER

Rain, snow and sleet are in the forecast for today and a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected and the precipitation will become all rain after 8 a.m. Clouds will clear gradually this evening and the low will be around 31.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

