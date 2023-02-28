Daily Update: Candidates emerge for county legislature seat, Casting call for new Island musical
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Candidates for County Legislature selected: 1st District now includes Shelter Island
Casting call for new Island musical: Historical Society show set for this summer
Siller, Gooding to face off in Democratic primary for supervisor: Dickson, Waife chosen as candidates for Town Board
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Citing ‘problems caused by confusing instructions,’ League of Women Voters withdraws from Greenport debates
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Wrestling: Shoreham-Wading River 8th grader places second in state championships
NORTHFORKER
10 things to on the North Fork this March
North Fork Dream Home: Sanctuary on Shelter Island
WEATHER
Rain, snow and sleet are in the forecast for today and a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected and the precipitation will become all rain after 8 a.m. Clouds will clear gradually this evening and the low will be around 31.
