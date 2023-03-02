Daily Update: A look at the human cost of the fine dining industry, Young athletes learn life lessons

Jason Casey works as a private chef on Shelter Island and in Florida. (Credit: David Benthal)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, March 2, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

A report from the restaurant trade — Fine dining comes with a human cost

Young athletes learning life lessons: Girls basketball team plays with poise and spirit

Shelter Island Reporter calendar of Events: March 2, 2023

Real Estate Transfers: March 2, 2023

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

As state drops mask mandate for health facilities, North Fork hospitals say they’re keeping them in place for now

Greenport mayoral candidates face-off in first debate

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Board of Education moves closer to resolving PILOT payment dispute with LIPA

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Northforker’s creativity issue is now on newsstands

Northforker Wine Club: Jamesport Vineyards 2019 Reserve Petit Verdot

WEATHER

It will be rainy today with a high temperature near 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 31.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.