Shelter Island Reporter calendar of Events: March 2, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for Zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive Zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King, Thursdays 1:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. -2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS AT THE LIBRARY

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

Tween Movie Night: Fantastic Mr. Fox! (Ages 10+), 4 p.m. Grab your friends and come watch Fantastic Mr. Fox. There won’t be any freshly caught chickens but there will be popcorn. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

Paper Plate Dinosaurs (Ages 2-5), 11:30 a.m. Bring this prehistoric dinosaur to life with this easy craft. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, MARCH 7 – SATURDAY, MARCH 11

Pipe Cleaner Dinosaurs Take-and-Make (Ages 6+) Give your best prehistoric roar with this fun craft! Pipe cleaners are the perfect way to bring your dino to life. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

SUNDAY, MARCH 5

Reflections on Inspiration, 4 p.m., featuring Reflections Artistic Director Bruce Wolosoff performing the music from his new solo piano album Memento. The Church, Sag Harbor. Visit thechurchsagharbor.org to purchase tickets.

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

Murder Mystery Party: Mardi Gras, 7 p.m. You are invited to join the Mardi Gras, Masks, Murder! Mystery Party at the library. Expect an elegant evening with hor’s d’oeuvres, mocktails and dancing – a mysterious theft and unsavory scandal. You will need to be given your character sheet several days in advance, so please register by Tuesday, March 7. Space is limited. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

WATER QUALITY IMPROVEMENT ADVISORY BOARD

Thursday, March 2, 6 to 7 p.m.

WMAC

Monday, March 6, 5 to 7 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, March 7, 1 to 3 p.m.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, March 9, 7 to 8 p.m.