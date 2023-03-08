Daily Update: Narcan rescue stations expand across North Fork, Shelter Island police blotter for the week

A Narcan rescue station hangs in Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.’s Peconic location.

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Narcan stations expanding across North Fork: Lifesaving kits can help prevent fatal overdoses

Shelter Island Police Department blotter: March 7, 2023

Standing tall through two centuries

Island restaurant features local food and staff housing: Léon’s is six months old and thriving

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

‘The Play that Goes Wrong’ opens at Southold High School this weekend

Richard “Dick” Mullen Jr., who grew his family business one customer at a time, dies at 86

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead teacher publishes book about his course that examines the Black experience in America

Riverhead Democrats announce candidates for fall election

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Fiber Arts opens on Love Lane

Shop Local: North Fork Craft Wines

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 44 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 31.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.