Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: March 9, 2023
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m., Community Center.
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.
Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Nia with Jeanne – Mondays, Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, 9:15 a.m., Community Center.
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga, Gentle Flow with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. Community Center.
Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Community Center.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Knitting with Donna King, Thursdays 1:30 p.m.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]
Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
TUESDAY, MARCH 7 – SATURDAY, MARCH 11
Pipe Cleaner Dinosaurs Take-and-Make (Ages 6+) Give your best prehistoric roar with this fun craft! Pipe cleaners are the perfect way to bring your dino to life. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.
SATURDAY, MARCH 11
Cardboard Space Shuttle Craft (Ages 2-5), 11:30 a.m. Design your own super cool space shuttle craft for your next galactic adventure. Visit silibary.org to register.
TUESDAY, MARCH 14 – SATURDAY, MARCH 18
Paper Firetrucks Take-and-Make. A fun and easy paper craft that’s perfect for little fingers. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15
Bath Bombs (Ages 10+), 3 p.m. What better way to relax and unwind than with your very own bath bomb? Use different scents and colors to create a unique and luxurious spa experience. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.
SATURDAY, MARCH 25
Saturday Seedlings at Mashomack: Spring Has Sprung: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Explore the seasonal transition from winter into spring. Activities will include crafts, snacks and/or exploring the trails. Ages 4-8. Advanced registration is required. Email [email protected] to secure your spot.
PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS
FRIDAY, MARCH 10
Murder Mystery Party: Mardi Gras, 7 p.m. You are invited to join the Mardi Gras, Masks, Murder! Mystery Party at the library. Expect an elegant evening with hor’s d’oeuvres, mocktails and dancing – a mysterious theft and unsavory scandal. Space is limited. Visit silibrary.org to register.
SATURDAY, MARCH 11
Laura Nelson Art Show Opening Reception, 2 to 3:30 p.m. The watercolors will be on display at the Shelter Island Library through the month of March.
TUESDAY, MARCH 14
Shelter Island Book Club – Autumn a Novel by Ali Smith, 5 p.m. A novel of love, truth, and time in which 32-year-old Elisabeth Demand reflects on her almost lifelong romantic-spiritual love affair with 101-year-old Daniel Gluck. The narrator describes an England in 2016 that is experiencing the worst of times. The meaning of time, aging and the nature of stories is explored. Visit silibrary.org to register.
THURSDAY, MARCH 16
Island Girls: The Women of Long Island, NY, 7 p.m. (Zoom) This virtual program highlights extraordinary women of Long Island. Over the past three centuries, women have made history here. Included are reformers, journalists, designers, performers and more. Visit silibrary.org to register.
TOWN MEETINGS
Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.
COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD
Thursday, March 9, 7 to 8 p.m.
CONSERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL
Monday, March 13, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION
Tuesday, March 14, 1 to 3 p.m.
TOWN BOARD MEETING
Tuesday, March 14, 6 to 8 p.m.
EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES ADVISORY BOARD
Wednesday, March 15, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
ZBA WORK SESSION
Wednesday, March 15, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE
Thursday, March 16, 9 to 10 a.m.