Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: March 9, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m., Community Center.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays, Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, 9:15 a.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga, Gentle Flow with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. Community Center.

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m. Community Center.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King, Thursdays 1:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

TUESDAY, MARCH 7 – SATURDAY, MARCH 11

Pipe Cleaner Dinosaurs Take-and-Make (Ages 6+) Give your best prehistoric roar with this fun craft! Pipe cleaners are the perfect way to bring your dino to life. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

Cardboard Space Shuttle Craft (Ages 2-5), 11:30 a.m. Design your own super cool space shuttle craft for your next galactic adventure. Visit silibary.org to register.

TUESDAY, MARCH 14 – SATURDAY, MARCH 18

Paper Firetrucks Take-and-Make. A fun and easy paper craft that’s perfect for little fingers. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15

Bath Bombs (Ages 10+), 3 p.m. What better way to relax and unwind than with your very own bath bomb? Use different scents and colors to create a unique and luxurious spa experience. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

Saturday Seedlings at Mashomack: Spring Has Sprung: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Explore the seasonal transition from winter into spring. Activities will include crafts, snacks and/or exploring the trails. Ages 4-8. Advanced registration is required. Email [email protected] to secure your spot.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

Murder Mystery Party: Mardi Gras, 7 p.m. You are invited to join the Mardi Gras, Masks, Murder! Mystery Party at the library. Expect an elegant evening with hor’s d’oeuvres, mocktails and dancing – a mysterious theft and unsavory scandal. Space is limited. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

Laura Nelson Art Show Opening Reception, 2 to 3:30 p.m. The watercolors will be on display at the Shelter Island Library through the month of March.

TUESDAY, MARCH 14

Shelter Island Book Club – Autumn a Novel by Ali Smith, 5 p.m. A novel of love, truth, and time in which 32-year-old Elisabeth Demand reflects on her almost lifelong romantic-spiritual love affair with 101-year-old Daniel Gluck. The narrator describes an England in 2016 that is experiencing the worst of times. The meaning of time, aging and the nature of stories is explored. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

Island Girls: The Women of Long Island, NY, 7 p.m. (Zoom) This virtual program highlights extraordinary women of Long Island. Over the past three centuries, women have made history here. Included are reformers, journalists, designers, performers and more. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, March 9, 7 to 8 p.m.

CONSERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL

Monday, March 13, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, March 14, 1 to 3 p.m.

TOWN BOARD MEETING

Tuesday, March 14, 6 to 8 p.m.

EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES ADVISORY BOARD

Wednesday, March 15, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

ZBA WORK SESSION

Wednesday, March 15, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, March 16, 9 to 10 a.m.