Teen writing contest accepting submissions

Bay Street Theater and Sag Harbor Center for the Arts have announced “Writing The Wave: The 2023 New Works Creative Writing Competition,” a creative writing contest open to all teens ages 13 and up across Suffolk County.

The competition returns as part of the ninth annual “Title Wave: The 2023 New Works Festival,” scheduled to take place May 5 through May 7 at Bay Street Theater.

Submissions open Thursday, March 9, and must be original work written by the applicant, and can take the form of poetry, spoken word, rap, monologue, song, or short scene.

The deadline for submissions is April 20. Prizes will be awarded to three finalists in the form of cash prizes, Bay Street Mainstage subscriptions, and festival passes to the 2023 Title Wave New Works Festival.

This year, Bay Street will present a panel of judges comprised of local authors and playwrights. Those with additional questions can contact Director of Education and Community Outreach Allen O’Reilly via email at [email protected].