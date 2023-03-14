Daily Update: Police department honors officer of the year, Movement by state on affordable housing funds
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, March 14, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Police Officer of the Year Sean Clark — ‘Always willing to help’
Movement by state on affordable housing funds
Jenifer’s Journal: Animal pragmatism
JV basketball girls show heart and hustle
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Cutchogue trainer running half marathon in honor of client battling lung cancer
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Students duct tape principal to wall at Roanoke Ave Elementary School — their reward for a stellar ‘reading week’
Girls Basketball: SWR falls to Manhasset in overtime during Long Island championship game
NORTHFORKER
Exploring the North Fork pizza trail
North Fork Dream Home: Spectacular Southold beach house
WEATHER
A Nor’easter is expected to bring rain, wind, flooding and the potential for snow to Long Island today, according to the National Weather Service. Steady rain with a temperature around 36 is expected throughout the day and a mix of rain and snow is expected between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. The low tonight will be near 33.
