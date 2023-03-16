Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: March 16, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.

Functional Fitness with Susan on Zoom: Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 9 a.m. Email [email protected] for Zoom link.

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m., Community Center.

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Zumba with Susan on Zoom: Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. Email [email protected] to sign up and receive Zoom link.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King, Thursdays 1:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

MARCH 14 – APRIL 16

The Shelter Island Education Foundation Spring Grant Cycle opened on March 13 and closes April 16th, 2023. Students, parents and teachers can apply for educational program grants online at shelterislandedfoundation.com and follow the instructions provided.

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

Lucky Charms Rice Krispie Treat (Ages 6+), 3 p.m. Make an easy and delicious treat at the library. But make sure to keep an eye out for leprechauns because they’re always after your lucky charms. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

No Sew Felt Butterflies (Ages 6+), 11:30 a.m. Make these butterflies at the library and glue them to a pin, attach them to a branch or just place them around the house. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

Tween Novel Book Club – Baba Yaga’s Assistant (Ages 10+), 4 p.m. The March meeting of the library’s graphic novel book club will discuss this book by Marika McCoola, and pick the next book. Snacks, drinks, and plenty of book talk. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

Saturday Seedlings at Mashomack: Spring Has Sprung: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Explore the seasonal transition from winter into spring. Activities will include crafts, snacks and/or exploring the trails. Ages 4-8. Advanced registration is required. Email [email protected] to secure your spot.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

Island Girls: The Women of Long Island, NY, 7 p.m. (Zoom) This virtual program highlights extraordinary women of Long Island. Over the past three centuries, women have made history here. Included are reformers, journalists, designers, performers and more. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

Tissue Paper Painting (Adult Craft), 1 p.m. Create a canvas of color with this tissue paper painting activity. Visit silibrary.org to register.

MONDAY, MARCH 20

CAST Food Van, 3-6 p.m. 61 Cobbetts Lane.

TUESDAY, MARCH 21 – SATURDAY, MARCH 25

Air Dry Bowls (Adult Take-and-Make Craft) Making your own clay bowls is easier than you may think. Library provides the air dry clay, a rubber stamp, an inkpad, a sealant, and a brush as well as instructions on how to create your bowl. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

Shakespeare in Community – The Two Gentlemen of Verona, 12:30 pm (Zoom) Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, MARCH 30 — SUNDAY, APRIL 2

Mamma Mia, the Musical. Shelter Island School Drama Club Spring Production.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, March 16, 9 to 10 a.m.

WATER QUALITY IMPROVEMENT ADVISORY BOARD

Thursday, March 16, 6 to 7 p.m.

COMMUNITY PRESERVATION FUND ADVISORY BOARD

Monday, March 20, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

WATER ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Monday, March 20, 2 to 3:30 p.m.

RECREATION COMMITTEE

Monday, March 20, 6 to 7 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, March 21, 1 to 3 p.m.

PLANNING BOARD

Tuesday, March 21, 7 to 8 p.m.

ZBA HEARING

Wednesday, March 22, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Board of Trustees Meeting

Saturday, March 18, 9 a.m. Village Hall