Summer fun planned at Heights Beach Club

Parents looking to plan fun, enriching activities during summer vacation can enroll their children in a camp at the Shelter Island Heights Beach Club.

The Summer 2023 Program will run from June 26 through Aug. 11, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The camp, for ages 4-7, will incorporate an exciting new nature-based program designed by a “Project Wild” educator trained in an award-winning environmental education program.

Activities to provide children with opportunities to play, create and safely explore include arts, crafts, exploring/foraging, games, storytelling and experiences. Collaboration with local organizations for special events is planned, with speakers incorporated throughout the summer.

The camp fee is $1,610 plus $100 registration fee for the 7-week program, or $255 per week plus $100 registration fee. Multiple children in one family receive a 15% discount for second/subsequent children.

Parents need to be Beach Club members in order to send their children to the camp. The fee for membership is $100 week, or $400 a month, or $800 for the season. The Club features a shaded pavilion, beach and dock for swimming.

For information and enrollment, contact Lori Beard Raymond at 631-749-0139, ext. 104, or email [email protected]

Hiring Beach Club Staff

The Beach Club is looking to hire Lifeguards and Beach Club Attendant, age 16 plus. Lifeguards are required to be waterfront, lifeguard certified plus CPR/AED.

These positions offer summer opportunities for young adults, college students, teachers, high school students and anyone who loves the outdoors and the beach. Contact Lori at 631-749-0139, ext. 104 or email [email protected]