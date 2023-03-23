Shelter Island Calendar of Events: March 23, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King, Thursdays 1:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

Saturday Seedlings at Mashomack: Spring Has Sprung: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. Explore the seasonal transition from winter into spring. Activities will include crafts, snacks and/or exploring the trails. Ages 4-8. Advanced registration is required. Email [email protected] to secure your spot.

Movie Day: Ice Age, 1 p.m. Library “Doesn’t anyone care about Sid the Sloth?” Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

TUESDAY, MARCH 21 – SATURDAY, MARCH 25

Air Dry Bowls (Adult Take-and-Make Craft) Making your own clay bowls is easier than you may think. Library provides the air dry clay, a rubber stamp, an inkpad, a sealant, and a brush as well as instructions on how to create your bowl. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

Shakespeare in Community – The Two Gentlemen of Verona, 12:30 pm (Zoom) Visit silibrary.org to register.

Barbara Pym Book Club – Less Than Angels, 2 p.m. (Zoom) Social satire on academia and mating habits of humans. Visit silibrary.org to register.

MONDAY, MARCH 27

Estate Planning 101, 1 p.m. (Zoom) Join attorney Britt Burner, Esq. as she discusses the importance of having basic Estate Planning documents in place, including advance directives and durable Powers of Attorney, Also the difference between wills and trusts. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Mystery Book Club: Back of Beyond by C.J. Cox, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom) Murder connected to a Yellowstone Park wilderness trip. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, March 23, 9 to 10 a.m.

BOARD OF ETHICS

Monday, March 27, 2 to 4 p.m.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN

ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Monday, March 27, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

WATER ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Wednesday, March 29, 2 to 3:30 p.m.

FIRE DISTRICT MEETING

Monday, March 27, 7:30 p.m.