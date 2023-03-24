Daily Update: Signs of spring on Shelter Island, Historical Society unveils new video series
Here are the headlines for Friday, March 24, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Video series from the Shelter Island Historical Society
Quick Quiz — Asking around the Island | Mike Johnson
Editorial: Making ethics essential to government
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Groundbreaking county water main extension project will link Southold Town to Central Pine Barrens aquifer
North Fork School districts begin preparing 2023-2024 budgets
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Victoria’s Helado, a new frozen dessert shop, opens in downtown Riverhead
Jamesport’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade postponed to April 1
Controversial Riverside 7-Eleven proposal still under review
NORTHFORKER
Salumeria Sarto, a new cheese shop, is coming to Greenport
North Fork Open Houses: 9 listings for the week of March 24
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: South Fork Mule
Hikes, music and dancing on tap this weekend, with plenty of paella
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low will be around 37.
