Daily Update: West Neck water main to be replaced starting Tuesday, Islanders in Medicaid program struggle to get prescriptions filled
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, March 28, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
On the tour with Jake Card in Georgia
Wastewater treatment system on Town Board agenda for Tuesday: Public can attend, Zoom or watch on YouTube
West Neck Water Main to be replaced starting Tuesday: Water Authority provides advice to customers
More than 300 Islanders in Medicaid program: Some can’t get prescriptions filled here
Passing on the lessons of sports: Coaches Miedema and Rando on starting the season
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Darla Doorhy of Kait’s Angels named Citizen of the Year by Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association
Talking Shop: Two North Fork business veterans discuss the keys to success in new podcast
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
‘Zero tolerance zone’ could mean 90 days in jail for drinking in public
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Table & Inn chef John Fraser offers discount program to restaurant workers
North Fork Dream Home: Sprawling bayfront views in Jamesport
My Favorite Things: Betsy Liegey
SOUTHFORKER
Cook this now: Hen of the Woods mushroom pasta
WEATHER
It will be rainy today with a high temperature near 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Showers will continue into the evening hours and the low tonight will be near 34.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.