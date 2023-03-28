Daily Update: West Neck water main to be replaced starting Tuesday, Islanders in Medicaid program struggle to get prescriptions filled

This map provided by the Suffolk County Water Authority shows the areas of roadwork to take place during the installation of new piping.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

On the tour with Jake Card in Georgia

Wastewater treatment system on Town Board agenda for Tuesday: Public can attend, Zoom or watch on YouTube

What is that? March 27, 2023

West Neck Water Main to be replaced starting Tuesday: Water Authority provides advice to customers

More than 300 Islanders in Medicaid program: Some can’t get prescriptions filled here

Passing on the lessons of sports: Coaches Miedema and Rando on starting the season

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Darla Doorhy of Kait’s Angels named Citizen of the Year by Mattituck-Laurel Civic Association

Talking Shop: Two North Fork business veterans discuss the keys to success in new podcast

Louise C. Wilkinson

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

‘Zero tolerance zone’ could mean 90 days in jail for drinking in public

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Table & Inn chef John Fraser offers discount program to restaurant workers

North Fork Dream Home: Sprawling bayfront views in Jamesport

Explore the great art-doors

My Favorite Things: Betsy Liegey

SOUTHFORKER

Cook this now: Hen of the Woods mushroom pasta

WEATHER

It will be rainy today with a high temperature near 46 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Showers will continue into the evening hours and the low tonight will be near 34.

