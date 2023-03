Shelter Island Calendar of Events: March 30, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom.

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information.

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King, Thursdays 1:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059.

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

MASHOMACK ENVIRONMENTAL EXPLORERS PROGRAM: Registration is now open for Summer Sessions: Session 1: July 10-13; Session 2: July 31-August 3; Session 3: August 14-17. Visit nature.org/events to register. Active, hands-on program for kids (ages 8-12) to explore Mashomack’s fields, forests and wetlands.

LIBRARY

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Elephant Craft (Ages 2-5), 11:30 a.m. This simple craft is a great way to let your imagination go wild. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, APRIL 4 – SATURDAY, APRIL 8

Fish Craft Take-and-Make (Ages 2-5) Nothing fishy with this easy craft — sure to brighten up your day. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

Surreal Collages (Ages 10+), 3:30 p.m. Come make some delightfully strange pieces of art. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

Tiny Pancakes (Ages 10+), 3 p.m. There will be sprinkles, syrup and food coloring to decorate these tiny. tasty treats. Visit silibrary.org to register.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 30 – SUNDAY, APRIL 2

Shelter Island School Play: Mamma Mia! 7 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday & Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets for sale in school lobby or call 631-749-0302.

SABADO, 1 DE APRIL/SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Ingles como segundo lenguaje (ESL), 15:30 h. (3:30 p.m.) Library. Únete a nosotros para practicar inglés en conversación informal. El profesor Jonathan Cho conducirá este programa cada semana en la sala de la comunidad de la biblioteca.

Join us to practice English through informal conversation. Instructor Jonathan Cho will lead this program in the library community room on a weekly basis.

Visit silibrary.org to register for this program/para registrarse en este programa.

MONDAY, APRIL 3

CAST Food Van, 3-6 p.m. 61 Cobbetts Lane.

TUESDAY, APRIL 4

Origami Class with Marianne Baird, 10:30 a.m. Library. Transform a single sheet of paper into a work of art, in a meditative art form that has been practiced for over 1,000 years. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, April 4, 1 TO 3 p.m.

TOWN BOARD MEETING

Tuesday, April 4, 6 to 8 p.m.

WATER QUALITY IMPROVEMENT ADVISORY BOARD

Thursday, April 6, 6 to 7 p.m.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD Thursday, April 6, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.