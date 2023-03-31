Daily Update: Town Board candidate pleaded guilty to felony, Assemblyman predicts late state budget
Here are the headlines for Friday, March 31, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Candidate for Town Board pleaded guilty to felony: Albert Dickson got probation for 2015 violation
Assemblyman predicts late state budget plan: Housing compact one of ‘top tier issues’ for Legislature
Shelter Island Reporter editorial: Yes, to large building moratorium
Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: March 30, 2023
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Virtual Enterprise programs give local students a glimpse at building a business from the ground up
New surgery, cardiology chairs hired at PBMC in Riverhead
Guest Spot: Supreme Court case could change our elections
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Vote on $4.7 million Riverhead Free Library budget is Tuesday
NORTHFORKER
10 things to do on the North Fork in April
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of March 31
SOUTHFORKER
Springs Food Pantry’s chili chowdown warms locals hearts, and bellies
Southside Sips: Kidd Squid’s Perfect Parrish Shandy
WEATHER
It will be cloudy today with a high temperature near 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 30% chance for showers after 2 p.m. and the low will be around 48.
