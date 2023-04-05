Daily Update: West Neck water project underway, Renowned chef cooked at the Legion hall
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
West Neck Water project underway
World-renowned chef cooked at the Legion Hall: Sandy Bermudez catered to all tastes
Friends of Music to present virtuosos in concert: Free performance at Presbyterian Church
Shelter Island Police Department blotter: April 4, 2023
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
CAST dedicates new playground in honor of long-time volunteer
Outgoing mayor George Hubbard Jr. reflects on a lifetime of service to Greenport
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town to present comprehensive plan update this month
Girls Lacrosse: Game winning goals cut both ways for Riverhead
NORTHFORKER
Check out Mugs on Main, Riverhead’s new coffee shop
The best thing I ate this month: Tres Leches Cake from The Treatery
SOUTHFORKER
Cook this now: Jason Weiner’s smoked bluefish dip
East End art students show their skills at the Parrish
South Fork Dream Home: Lose the formality, keep the flip-flops at this Amagansett escape
WEATHER
There’s a chance of drizzle after 11 a.m. with areas of patchy fog and a high temperature near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 48.
