West Neck Water project underway

Town and Suffolk County Water Authority officials were at the dig on West Neck Road to lay new pipes. From left, Pipeline Inspector John Meyers, Supervisor Gerry Siller, Deputy CEO for Operations Joe Pokorny, SCWA Chairman Patrick Halpin, and Town Engineer Joe Finora. (Courtesy photo)

Suffolk County Water Authority (SCWA )officials joined Shelter Island officials yesterday at the site of a major water main replacement project on West Neck Road.

More than 5,000 feet of pipe will be replaced with larger pipe to improve the flow of water and water pressure in the neighborhood.

Last June, the Shelter Island Town Board approved a long-term agreement tapping SCWA to manage the West Neck Water District for the next 40 years.

In addition to managing the day-to-day operations of the district’s public supply wells, SCWA will replace the neighborhood’s water distribution network including installing a new water main and making improvements to its electrical system.