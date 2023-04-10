Charges of election fraud in Democratic primary for supervisor

(Credit: Courtesy image)

A charge of election fraud has been leveled against the candidacy of one of two men seeking to be the Democratic candidate for supervisor.

Patrick Clifford, a registered Republican and a neighbor of Democratic candidate Gordon Gooding, has been accused of illegally securing signatures to support Mr. Gooding’s candidacy in the Democratic primary for supervisor. Island GOP Chairman Gary Blados has said he’s filed a complaint with the Suffolk County Board of Elections.

Election law clearly states a person seeking signatures in support of a candidate must be registered in the same political party. The person collecting such signatures must sign each page of petitions attesting to having witnessed the signatures.

Mr. Clifford denied any wrong doing last week in an interview with the Reporter. He said he was looking for Democrats to sign petitions advancing Mr. Gooding’s candidacy, but hadn’t found anyone who had not already signed a petition, either for Mr. Gooding or for Supervisor Gerry Siller, who is running for reelection.

Mr. Clifford said he knew it would have been illegal to solicit signatures, but would have directed anyone interested in supporting Mr. Gooding’s candidacy to seek out a Democrat who could legally accept and certify the signature.

His statements are contradicted by others who were at Town Hall for the March 28 work session and spoke with Mr. Clifford after hearing that he had sought signatures on a petition backing Mr. Gooding’s candidacy. They said he told them he was “just doing a favor for a friend” in seeking petition signatures.

Mr. Clifford’s name does not appear as a witness on any Democratic petitions and he said he would not want to see any Democratic petitions tossed out by charges that he illegally collected those signatures.

Mr. Gooding said he knew Mr. Clifford was a Republican and never asked his neighbor to carry any petitions on his behalf. Mr. Gooding said he only heard about the controversy upon his recent return from a trip to Mexico, and was told he didn’t have to gather signatures to support his candidacy. That would be done for him by other Democrats.

Councilwoman BJ Ianfolla said she had spoken to Mr. Clifford early in March to determine if he was a Democrat who could have collected signatures for Mr. Gooding. But she said he told her he was a Republican. Mr. Clifford confirmed that conversation.

Nonetheless, Ms. Ianfolla was among those who said she later heard Mr. Clifford acknowledge to Republicans who were at that March 28 Town Hall work session that he had sought signatures to support Mr. Gooding’s candidacy.

The others who independently confirmed the conversation with Mr. Clifford are Mr. Blados, Town Attorney Stephen Kiely — who is seeking a Town Board seat in Southold as a Republican — and Republican Councilwoman Meg Larsen.

Mr. Kiely said he was surprised to hear the admission, and asked Mr. Clifford if he was a notary. Had Mr. Clifford said yes, he could have acted legally to certify petitions. Mr. Kiely said Mr. Clifford said he is not a notary.

Mr. Blados said it was embarrassing to have one of his Republican Party members admit to collecting signatures for Mr. Gooding, and called Mr. Clifford’s alleged action “election fraud.”

Mr. Blados said that on April 7 he had, on the advice of counsel, filed a general objection with the Board of Elections. That provides six days in which to back up the general objection with substantiating facts.

But to do so would be difficult, he said, explaining it would require legwork and legal expenses to speak with all signers to determine they had signed a petition for Mr. Gooding and to identify the person who asked them to sign the petitions.

“It takes money and resources,” he said, which, he added, is not something easily available in a small town.

“We’re not trying to hurt anyone,” Mr. Blados said. “Our job, whether we like it or not, is to protect the process.”