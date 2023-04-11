Daily Update: Charges of election fraud in Democratic supervisor primary, Q&A with Cindy Belt

Cindy Belt (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Charges of election fraud in Democratic primary for supervisor

Five Quick Questions: Cindy Belt

Charity’s Column: In Australia, a ‘Welcome to Country’

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Candidate for county Legislature says he was threatened by a fellow Republican days after announcing primary bid

Greenport Fire Department continues its search for fire boat funding

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

New Café Victoria at Tanger Outlets celebrates Latin American coffee culture

Softball: Blue Waves fall to undefeated Miller Place

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds move in tonight and the low will be around 51.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

