Daily Update: Charges of election fraud in Democratic supervisor primary, Q&A with Cindy Belt
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Charges of election fraud in Democratic primary for supervisor
Five Quick Questions: Cindy Belt
Charity’s Column: In Australia, a ‘Welcome to Country’
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Candidate for county Legislature says he was threatened by a fellow Republican days after announcing primary bid
Greenport Fire Department continues its search for fire boat funding
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
New Café Victoria at Tanger Outlets celebrates Latin American coffee culture
Softball: Blue Waves fall to undefeated Miller Place
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds move in tonight and the low will be around 51.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
