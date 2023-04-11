Shelter Island Police Department blotter: April 4, 2023

(Credit: Reporter file)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Jake J. McCarthy, Southold, was driving on Manwaring Road on April 7, when police issued him a ticket for failure to stop at a stop sign.

Milu E. Komer, ATL Highlands, N. J., was given a summons on North Ferry Road on April 7, for driving with an improper or unsafe turn signal.

Police conducted 20 radar enforcement, distracted driving and traffic stops on April 3-4 and April 6-9 in the Center, the Heights and Cartwright, resulting in 11 warnings and two tickets.

ACCIDENTS

Two minor accidents were reported, both under $1,000.

On April 6, Kenneth Wayne King, Shelter Island, reported that Phyllis C. Gates, Shelter Island, had backed into his vehicle while it was parked on Grand Avenue. Ms. Gates told police she had backed within 2 inches of Mr. King’s vehicle, without hitting it. Neither vehicle sustained damage; Mr. King was only seeking documentation of the incident.

On April 9, Arthur Paul Bloom, Shelter Island, reported that while driving south on New York Avenue, a golfer hit a golf ball that struck his windshield, causing $400 in damage. He made the report for documentation purposes.

OTHER REPORTS

On April 4, a caller told police that a floating dock had washed ashore in West Neck and was a possible hazard to navigation. An officer secured the dock and the Highway Department was notified to remove it.

Southold police dispatch received a call that smoke was coming from a residence in Montclair — corrected later to say that the smoke was the result of an open burn in the area. An officer advised the homeowner that in order to burn leaves he had to obtain a town permit. A verbal warning was issued to the person who stated he was unaware of the town code.

On March 30 and April 6, police conducted an investigation into a real estate scam in Hay Beach and Harborview, respectively.

A verbal domestic dispute in the Center was called in on April 4.

Police conducted and followed up on a confidential investigation in the Center on April 5. A cable wire was reported down in Hay Beach and the cable company contacted for repair.

Also on the 5th, a suspicious cardboard box was retrieved by officers in the Center.

An officer noticed low hanging wires in Menantic on April 6; PSEG was notified and made repairs.

On April 8, police assisted East Hampton Town Police in canvassing the Hay Beach area looking for a person, with negative results. The subject was eventually located in East Hampton.

A caller informed police on April 9 that an unknown male was doing wheelies on a scooter on Route 114. The area was searched with no results.

In other incidents: police performed school crossing duties on six occasions; appeared in Justice Court; responded to four lost and found reports; taught DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) classes to 5th and 6th graders; filed New York State administrative reports; followed up on a false 911 call; attended department training; oversaw a weapons surrender; unlocked a vehicle with the keys inside; conducted a well-being check; directed traffic for the Island’s Easter Egg Hunt; and provided a VIN verification.

ALARMS

The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) and police responded to three fire alarms – one on April 3 in the Center and two on April 8 in the Center and Westmoreland. The first was caused by mist resulting from a cleaning. The SIFD also noticed a leak in the fire suppression system.

The other two alarms were activated by cooking.

A residential alarm in the Center on April 5 was a false alarm.

ANIMALS

Dogs were reported barking periodically throughout the day in Hay Beach. The animal control officer (ACO) spoke to the dogs’ owners about the town code. A dog at large on a Center caller’s front lawn was recognized by the ACO, who contacted the owner to pick up the dog.

The ACO searched for a sick raccoon reported in Hay Beach with negative results.

A caller told the ACO about an injured chicken in the Center; it was taken to a vet for care.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported five people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 3, 4, 6 and 8.