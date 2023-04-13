Daily Update: Bus plan could foil school budget, Shelter Island events calendar
Here are the headlines for Thursday, April 13, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Bus plan could foil school budget: Forces 60% vote to pass spending plan
The Library Presents: Finding the magic in wood
Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: April 13, 2023
Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers: April 13, 2023
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Riverhead Town concerned with traffic that could be generated by yacht storage project at Strong’s Marine in Mattituck
Planning Board issues approval for new restaurant, retail shops on Love Lane
Police sergeant suspended without pay in latest fallout from 2020 cop retirement party
Several library budgets win approval as others set votes for May
Real Estate Transfers: April 13, 2023
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Suffolk County police investigating shooting that left 15-year-old dead in Calverton
Larry’s Barbershop opens at former sporting goods location
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Our top picks for spending time outside this spring
Bring home the scents of North Fork with North Fork Candles
SOUTHFORKER
New York Wine of the Week: 2015 Leo Family Red, $35
Cook this now: Grilled Sagaponack Farm asparagus salad
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 72 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 52.
