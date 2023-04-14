Daily Update: Fraud accusation in primary for supervisor, State budget faces delay
Here are the headlines for Friday, April 14, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Fraud charged in primary for supervisor: Republican Clifford accused of helping Democrat get on primary ballot — he strenuously denies it
State budget faces delay as lawmakers clash over governor’s housing plan
Shelter Island Reporter editorials: April 14, 2023
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Town Hall Notes: Carroll Avenue parcel to be rezoned as developer pulls out of housing proposal, Board approves battery storage moratorium
Schools react to hoax bomb threats as several Long Island districts were targeted
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Hundreds gather to remember 15-year-old Preston Gamble at vigil in Calverton
Clean water initiative in Calverton secures final funding as Suffolk County announces $1.5M towards project
Schools react to hoax bomb threats as several Long Island districts were targeted
NORTHFORKER
Ian Love is a woodworker with soul
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of April 14
SOUTHFORKER
Get going with gardens, coffee cocktails, books—and all that jazz!
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 49.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.