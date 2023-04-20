Daily Update: North Ferry seeks rate hike, Island teacher takes top honors in writing competition

(Credit: Adam Bundy)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, April 20, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Reading, writing, teaching and loving poetry: Island teacher takes top honors in writing competition

North Ferry seeks rate hike: Details to come next week

Real Estate Transfers: April 20, 2023

Shelter Island Calendar of events: April 20, 2023

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Gold Boots Foundation’s 2nd annual fundraiser raises $10,000 for scholarships for Greenport High School seniors

Town, CSEA reach new contract agreement through 2026

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

At hearing, officials address charges that led to planning administrator’s suspension last month

Organized retail crime blamed for surge in shoplifting at Tanger Outlets in Riverhead

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: How to celebrate Earth Day this weekend on the North Fork

The List: Get a head start on your garden with these seeds and starters

SOUTHFORKER

New York Wine of the Week: 2021 Ev&Em Classic Steel Fermented Chardonnay

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 63 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.

