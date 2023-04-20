Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers: April 20, 2023

(Credit: Reporter file)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by SuffolkVision, Inc., February 24, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Linda Bruno to James & Lisa Levine, 104 South Midway Road (700-23-1-35.006) (R) $1,550,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Jenny Phillips & Mitchell Johnson to Steve Cokinos & Anne Donnely, 217 Landing Lane (600-39-5-5.002) (R) $999,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Anthony DiConza to Ronald Northrop & Mary Cognat, 220 North Cross Road (1000-103-13-27) (R) $995,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Branko & Vicky Jozic to George Dimou, 10940 Main Road (1000-31-11-13) (R) $900,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Quail Hill FI LLC to Quail House LLC, 2477 Montauk Avenue (1000-10-10-6) (R) $2,501,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Santo Patane to Christos Karadimas, 485 Sutton Place (1000-33-5-6) (R) $865,000

• Estate of Stephen Dembski to 417 West Street LLC, 417 West Street (1001-4-5-2) (R) $525,000

• Ralph Grandinetti Trust to Maia Muller, 445 Osprey Nest Road (1000-35-6-32) (R) $110,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Catrina M. Shaw & Johnny L. Grefe to Zachary & Zoila Darton, 50 Main Road (1000-127-2-8.001) (R) $884,500

MATTITUCK (11952)

• 25 Adams Place Inc., to Travis Sachs & Andrew Borsen, 680 East Legion Avenue (1000-143-4-12) (R) $571,000

NEW SUFFOLK (11956)

• Winward Partners NY LLC to Sarah & Sean Apgar, 6580 New Suffolk Road (1000-117-4-33) (R) $2,112,250

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Charles Jurgens & Barbara Thompson to The Woods TIC LLC, 967 Reeves Avenue (600-64-2-7.047) (C) $4,000,000

• Reds Adventures LLC to Marc Wirstrom, 73 Pier Avenue (600-8-3-1.018) (R) $1,450,000

• Michael & Amy Evans to Sundrop LLC, 3935 Sound Avenue (600-18-2-5.013) (R) $788,000

• Michael Bieber & Megan Palacino-Bieber to Olga & Hilda Llauca, 59 Further Lane (600-111-3-16) (R) $599,000

• Rafal & Violetta Krupa to Clifton & Nadine Llewellyn & Sanjay Tulloch, 44 Booker Drive (600-84-3-31) (R) $570,000

• Gilles & Barbara Bouchard to Nayeli Mendez & Sergio Saban, 518 Ostrander Avenue (600-127-2-18) (R) $550,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• John D’Angelo to John Schott, 1540 Tuckers Lane (1000-59-4-5.002) (R) $662,500

• US Bank to Margaret Boody, 2705 Lighthouse Road (1000-50-3-5) (R) $655,000

• Jonathan & Heather Gibson to 510 Cedar LLC, 510 Cedar Drive (1000-78-9-7) (R) $555,000

• Estate of Thomas Smith to Integrity Equity Partners LLC, Soundview Avenue (1000-54-5-37.001) (V) $50,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Fred Hoffmann & Kristie McLaren to Alvaro & Astrid Garcia & Fredy Villavicencio, 100 Long Pond Road (600-95-2-1.006) (R) $560,000

• Lindsey Wowak to Sylvan River LLC, 21 Sylvan Drive (600-33-3-13) (R) $417,500

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)