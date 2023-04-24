Daily Update: Girls track team breaks two school records, IRS rejects tax refunds on septic grants
Girls track team shines against Southampton: Set two school records
IRS rejects tax refunds on early septic grants
Lions Club sponsors beach, roadside cleanup: Need volunteers for next Saturday
Suffolk Closeup: New York’s housing crisis — Part II
New restaurant, Minnow, set to replace Case’s Place in New Suffolk
REEB transports New Orleans big brass band music to the East End
Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps will begin billing insurance companies for rides
Greenport is once again painted with pinks and whites just in time for the annual Cherry Blossom Festival
One Minute on the North Fork: The tulips at Waterdrinker Farm are in full bloom
From treasures to trinkets, the Op Shop’s got it all
Take a trip down the garden path at these 4 green Hamptons get-aways
Southforker Stories: the story of Sag Harbor Variety
It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 37.
