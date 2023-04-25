Daily Update: Sylvester Manor plans upgrades, School turns down town’s septic proposal

Sylvester Manor. (Credit: Donnamarie Barnes)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Sylvester Manor to expand infrastructure and add programs: $3.75 million grant will bring major upgrades

School turns down town’s septic proposal: Will go with its own system, rejects unified plan

Shelter Island Police Department blotter: April 18, 2023

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

World domination: Southold Robotics Team RICE 870 places second in FIRST Championship in Houston

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

After it was stolen, Aflac will replace famous duck sign in Flanders

NORTHFORKER

Celebrate the yellow flower beneficial to humans and pollinators alike at the Dandelion Festival this weekend

North Fork Dream Home: A mid-century modern ranch with impeccable landscaping overlooking the Sound

SOUTHFORKER

5 top spots for hiking on the South Fork

When it comes to backgammon, Jean-Michel Andriot isn’t playing games

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 37.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

