Gerry McGorry and Paulette Van Vranken step out in style. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)

Familiar faces were seen on the runway on Saturday, April 22, at BE[RE]LOVED, a vintage fashion show and sale to support the Senior Citizen Foundation.

Guests at this first-time event enjoyed seeing Islanders model the gently used fashions, along with a silent auction and raffles, at the Fellowship Hall of the Presbyterian Church on Saturday afternoon.

Olivia Ahearn brings some evening glam. (Credit: Eleanor P. Labrozzi)