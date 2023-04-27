Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of events: April 27, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom.

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King, Thursdays 1:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

Movie Day (Ages 6+), 4 p.m. Library. Movie, popcorn and fun with friends. Please speak with Sara for more information. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Caterpillar Pom Poms, 11:30 a.m. Library. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, MAY 2

Pipe Cleaner Flowers (Ages 6+), 3 p.m. Library. Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 3

Perler Beads (Ages 6+), 3:30 pm, Library. Perler beads are perfect for all kinds of creations. After the design is ready, use parchment paper and an iron to melt the beads together. Visit silibrary.org to register.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

NY State of Health Enrollment Assistance Information, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. NY State of Health is the official health plan marketplace for New Yorkers to shop for, compare, and enroll in health insurance coverage. Some plans are free, and most New Yorkers are eligible for financial support. A NY Enrollment Assister will be available at the library to talk to you about choosing a plan that is right for you. No registration required.

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

Friday Night Dialogue: Bliss Morehead Memorial Poetry Reading and Grant Award, 7 p.m. Library. The Bliss Morehead Poetry Grant was established in 2021 by Islander Mike Zisser in memory of his wife. The event will honor her with a reading of some of her favorite poets on the theme of “Past and Future” and celebrate the recipient of this year’s grant. Visit silibrary.org to register.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Declutter and Transform Your Life w/ Patty Morrissey, 11:30 a.m. Library. Patty Morrissey, Creator of the Clear and Cultivate Method, offers coaching to help you make room for what matters most. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

Hay Beach Property Association Spring Meeting 3 p.m. St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. Council members BJ Ianfolla and Meg Larsen will offer an update on the Comprehensive Plan. The meeting is open to all HBPOA members and Hay Beach residents who would like to be members.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Tag Sale to Benefit the Shelter Island Historical Society SIHS Barn 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Interested in donating items? Call Shirley Ferrer 631-749-1125.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

WEST NECK WATER DISTRICT

Friday, April 28, 3 to 4 p.m.

WMAC

Monday, May 1, 6 to 8 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, May 2, 1 to 3 p.m.

DEER & TICK COMMITTEE

Wednesday, May 3, 10 to 1 a.m.

WATER QUALITY IMPROVEMENT

ADVISORY BOARD

Thursday, May 4, 6 to 7 p.m.