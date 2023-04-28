Daily Update: Real estate scam under investigation, Building moratorium met with resistance at Town Hall
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Real estate scam under investigation in bids to sell vacant land
Building moratorium meets with resistance at Town Hall
Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: April 27, 2023
Shelter Island School Honor Roll — Quarter 3
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
North Ferry official makes case for rate hikes: Decision to be made by the County Legislature
At mass shooter survival training at Riverhead theater, expert urges ‘Run, hide, defend’ strategy
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Public weighs in as town resumes completion of Riverhead master plan update
NORTHFORKER
10 things to do on the North Fork in May
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of April 28
SOUTHFORKER
Southside Sips: Elaia Estiatorio’s Greek 95
Schmidt’s Country Market opens in Quogue
WEATHER
It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 50% chance of rain this evening and the low tonight will be around 47.
