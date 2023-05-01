Daily Update: Reiter family donates anchor to community, Island artists highlighted at exhibit in Greenport
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
An anchor for the Island: Family gives the community a permanent gift
Island artists Leah and Victor Friedman highlighted: Exhibit at Greenport synagogue
Reporter Quick Quiz with Sara Mundy
Friday Night Dialogues at the Library: An old friend talks about hope
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Peconic Land Trust’s offer to sell 135 acres of ‘future farmland’ on Oregon Road gets multiple bids
Holtsville man pleads guilty to Greenport carjacking with baby in car
Editorial: Fentanyl-related arrests hark back to local horrors
Southold Blotter: Police investigate two reports of fraud
Former Southold Town employee pleads guilty to child pornography charges
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Historic Young Observatory reopens at Riverhead High School
Swastikas found on desks at Shoreham-Wading River High School
Blotters: Flanders man charged with menacing after threatening someone with a box cutter
NORTHFORKER
One Minute on the North Fork: The Cherry Blossom Festival in Greenport
SOUTHFORKER
Check out this fit bit—ActivatedWellness opens in Shelter Island Heights
Southforker Stories: Get your motor runnin’ at Hampton Car Club
WEATHER
It will be sunny and breezy today with a high temperature near 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 20% chance of showers after 2 a.m. and the low tonight will be around 47.
