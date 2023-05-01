Reporter Quick Quiz with Sara Mundy

Sara Mundy (Credit: Charity Robey)

We’ve got five quick questions to ask our neighbors around the Island. This week, we posed our quiz to Sara Mundy, musician and vocalist who can be spotted performing at venues around the Island, when not busy with her activities at the Senior Center.

1. Favorite breakfast sandwich, from what Island location?

The pharmacy. Bacon, over easy egg, and cheddar cheese on a roll and a little squeeze of hot sauce. The best.

2. Wades or Crescent beach, and why?

Crescent Beach. Mostly because that’s where our family always went to. It’s getting very crowded these days, but it keeps things interesting. It’s still our meet-up spot any day of the week during summer months.

3. Best place on the Island to view a sunset?

Crescent beach after a long day of fun in the sun.

4. Favorite Island event: Fireworks, 10K, 5K, craft fair, Chicken BBQ?

The Fireworks! See a pattern here? 😉

5. Favorite place to take a walk on the Island?

Mashomack, of course.