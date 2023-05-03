Daily Update: Councilwoman calls for more input on ferry fare hike, Weslek pitches shutout at Fiske Field

Harrison Weslek going straight over the top to the plate, on his way to pitching a complete-game shutout against the Pierson Whalers at Fiske Field Monday afternoon. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Councilwoman: More town input for ferry fare — Proposals shouldn’t be ‘fait accompli’

Shelter Island shuts out Pierson at Fiske Field: Weslek pitches complete game shutout

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town Youth Bureau hosts fifth annual prom dress giveaway

Echoes of the past ring out at Mattituck church as revived bell chimes again

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

After $1.4M sale, Wildwood Lanes will be turned into a church

Skye’s Hampton Hair celebrates opening in former Main Street Haircutters in downtown Riverhead

NORTHFORKER

It’s nesting season for piping plovers — here’s what you should know

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Chef Kyle’s fab falafel

WEATHER

It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 56 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a 50% chance of showers after 9 a.m. and the low tonight will be around 44.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.