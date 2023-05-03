Dering Harbor eyes road termination and sale: Objections voiced by neighbors, other residents

Dering Harbor Village Hall. (Reporter File photo)

The Village of Dering Harbor’s Board of Trustees appears poised to agree to a resident’s request at its May 13 meeting to terminate part of a local road and sell the property to him.

The actions taken to accomplish this have come under scrutiny by resident John Colby, a former mayor who recently brought several related actions to the attention of Village residents.

“A Revised Village Map is proposed for a 13 May hearing,” Mr. Colby wrote to residents in an email, “in preparation to discontinue a 65-foot by 50-foot section of South Street and selling it to an adjacent property owner at the possible expense and impact upon three other adjacent property owners without a bidding process.”

Mr. Colby outlined several steps the Board has taken, including voting to dissolve the Village’s Planning Board and assume its duties themselves in order to change the map. Mr. Colby said in an email to residents that this action drew a “cautionary” note from the Suffolk County Planning Commission:

“The Planning Board is an administrative arm of the Board of Trustees with delegated authority to implement the Village Comprehensive Plan and the zoning ordinance via development applications. Discretion is usually limited to the Planning Board’s administrative function. The Board of Trustees is cautioned against bias and infusing discretion into Planning Board decisions otherwise typical to its function.”

Changes have been made to a piece of the property in front of the house at 6 South Street by owner George Birman, to make it appear to be a parking area, rather than part of the road.

Planters, grass and a parking surface were added without permission, according to a notice of violation served by the Village Code Enforcement Officer, Brett Poleshuk, in November, following a complaint from a neighbor.

When the Board did not enforce the notice, the officer resigned, according to Mr. Colby.

Mr. Birman brought his request to the Village Board at their November meeting, complaining that he and his co-owner Philip Gubert were uncomfortable when resident Bridg Hunt used South Street in front of their house to access his family’s property.

In a presentation to Trustees at their April 15 meeting, Mr. Hunt said his family has used that road for decades to reach their property, citing a letter his mother wrote in 1974 to the then-owner of 6 South Street, copying the mayor, indicating that the public road should not be obstructed but continue to provide access for residents.

Mr. Hunt said the process of discontinuing the road called for declaring it “useless,” when the historical use reflected in his mother’s 1974 letter, as well as Mr. Birman’s statement that Mr. Hunt was using the road to access his property on a regular basis, showed that it was a road that was in use over many decades, continuing to the present day.

One Trustee, Brandon Rose, has questioned in a letter to the Village Attorney whether the Board would be fulfilling its fiduciary responsibility by selling the land, citing an opinion from the office of the N.Y. State Comptroller that a Village Board “must take appropriate measures to assure that the sale price is upon the best or most beneficial terms.”