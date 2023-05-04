Shelter Island Calendar of Events: May 4, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Adult Yoga with Ann, Mondays, 10-11 a.m.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Sara at 631-749-0805 x3 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Knitting with Donna King, Thursdays 1:30 p.m.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS – LIBRARY

THURSDAY, MAY 4

Cardboard Llama (Ages 6+), 3 p.m. These cardboard llamas are adorable. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

FRIDAY, MAY 5

Origami Flowers (Ages 10+), 3 p.m. Instructions and paper for you to create origami flowers. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TUESDAY, MAY 9 – SATURDAY, MAY 13

Rainy Day Ducks Take-and-Make (Ages 2-5) The perfect craft for those springtime showers.Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

Phone Decals (Ages 10+), 3:30 p.m. Want that perfect decoration for your phone case? Come make decals on the Cricut. Visit silibrary.org to register.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

FRIDAY, MAY 5

Making a Habit of Hope with Pastor Bill Grimbol, 7 p.m. Library. We live in spiritually troubling times. There is ample chaos and division. There is swarming anger in the air. There is a lack of compromise, community, and common ground. Above all else, there is a lack of genuine hope. “Pastor Bill” talks about how we can come together to create a legacy of hope. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Tag Sale to Benefit the Shelter Island Historical Society SIHS Barn 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Interested in donating items? Call Shirley Ferrer 631-749-1125.

A Berry Good Time (Library) w/ Sylvester Manor Farm Manager Arielle Gardner, 1 p.m. Learn about strawberries and other berries that Sylvester Manor is growing that you could grow at home. The life cycle of berry plants, pruning, harvesting and maintenance. Plant bare root strawberries for everyone to take home and transplant to their gardens. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

MONDAY, MAY 8

The Sinking of Steamboat Lexington, 7 p.m. (Zoom,, Library) Join historian, author, and former Newsday reporter Bill Bleyer to learn about the 1840 accident that remains the worst maritime disaster in the history of Long Island. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TUESDAY, MAY 9

Shelter Island Book Club – Trust by Hernan Diaz, 4:30 p.m. Library. Benjamin and Helen Rask have risen to the very top of a world of seemingly endless wealth in New York’s roaring 20s. But the secrets around their affluence and grandeur incites gossip. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

Black Brewers and Distillers, 7 p.m.(Zoom, Library) The impact that African-Americans in distilling and brewing have made in this country: enslaved women brewers and enslaved men who distilled for their owners without recognition, Black women moonshiners across the country during Prohibition, the incredibly creative mixologists of the 1800s who created drinks we still partake of today and more. Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

THURSDAY, MAY 11

And Now a Word From Our Sponsor, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom, Library) When television began in the late 1940s, advertising was already a vital part of the picture. In the 1960s, a new era of creativity emerged. How advertising changed during television’s first two decades. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

WATER QUALITY IMPROVEMENT

ADVISORY BOARD

Thursday, May 4, 6 to 7 p.m.

COMMUNITY PRESERVATION FUND

ADVISORY BOARD

Monday, May 8, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

CONSERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL

Monday, May 8, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

TAYLOR’S ISLAND PRESERVATION

AND MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

Tuesday, May 9, 9 to 10 a.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, May 9, 1 to 3 p.m.

PLANNING BOARD

Tuesday, May 9, 7 to 8 p.m.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, May 11, 7 to 8 p.m.