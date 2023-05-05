Shelter Island Roadside and Beach Cleanup on for Sunday

All smiles at last year’s Shelter Island Cleanup Day. (Courtesy photo)

The The Shelter Island

Lions Club-sponsored Roadside and Beach Cleanup has been rescheduled for Sunday, May 7, with the schedule adjusted for the volunteers to gather at the Center Firehouse at 11:30 a.m. and the cleanup to occur between noon and 2 p.m.

There will be the barbecue afterwards, beginning at 2 p.m.

Because of the date/time change, The Lions Club is asking all volunteers to sign up again at the website Cleanup.ShelterIslandLions.org.