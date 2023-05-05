Featured Story

Shelter Island Roadside and Beach Cleanup on for Sunday

By Reporter Staff

All smiles at last year’s Shelter Island Cleanup Day. (Courtesy photo)

The The Shelter Island

Lions Club-sponsored Roadside and Beach Cleanup has been rescheduled for Sunday, May 7, with the schedule adjusted for the volunteers to gather at the Center Firehouse at 11:30 a.m. and the cleanup to occur between noon and 2 p.m.

There will be the barbecue afterwards, beginning at 2 p.m.

Because of the date/time change, The Lions Club is asking all volunteers to sign up again at the website Cleanup.ShelterIslandLions.org.

Related Content