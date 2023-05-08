Daily Update: Goat Hill off to a great start; Training for one of the most difficult events in the world

One of the Shelter Island Country Club’s beloved mascots made an appearance on Goat Hill for the club’s opening meeting. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Monday, May 8, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Goat Hill off to a great start

Training for one of the most difficult events in the world

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Pair of Mattituck-Cutchogue seniors ink D1 scholarships for the fall

Editorial: Two local groups are saving land and history

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Lots of noise, few insights at EPCAL presentation

Racing season kicks off at Riverhead Raceway

NORTHFORKER

The Breakfast Guide: Our favorite ways to order egg sandwiches and more around the North Fork

One minute on the North Fork: Setting up a beehive with master beekeeper Chris Kelly

SOUTHFORKER

These 6 Hampton jewelry shops will make sure you don’t bobble the baubles !

Southforker Stories: the quest for cassoulet

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be partly cloudy this evening with a low around 48 degrees.

